Senior Wellness: Foods for thought

Brain Food

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Dementia is something that affects many people as they get older. It affects their memory and thinking skills in ways that can have an impact on their everyday life. However, a good diet can help reduce the risk of developing dementia by 53%. Even sticking to a heart healthy diet only moderately can reduce the risk by 35%.

Some good options for foods that help your mind are Beans, berries, fish, green leafy vegetables, nuts, olive oil, other vegetables, poultry, whole grains, and a single glass of wine.

There are also foods to avoid if you want to help your brain out. They include butter and stick margarine, cheese, fried or fast food, pastries and sweets, and red meat.

One way to help keep yourself eating healthy and knowing what is going into your body is by eating what is being called "farm to table". This practice has several other benefits as well.

Healthier food: Produce has time to ripen on the vine and does not require the use of chemicals to protect from spoilage during transportation.

Environmental Sustainability: By simplifying the system to direct delivery the amount of diesel fuel for delivery is significantly reduced.

Positive Impact on Local Farms: This movement cuts down on the amount of food being delivered across hundreds of miles and encourages putting money back into the local businesses and farms.

Improved Animal Welfare: The movement focuses on buying from local, family-owned farms that treat their animals well. The farms provide them with proper food and housing while also using sustainable practices.

Better Business: Most often restaurants are the leaders for introducing farm to table meals. Food service operations of all kinds are utilizing the fresh, local foods for their menus as well.

