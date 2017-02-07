Senior Wellness: Getting help around the house

Seniors Laughing

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - When we get older, some of the things we used to do become more difficult. If you or someone you love need help, there are resources available in West Michigan to make things easier.

Some services available to seniors are medication management, meal delivery, bathing assistance and social work consultations.

For more information you can visit the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan or their website.

You could also call 888-456-5664 to find out if you or your loved one is eligible for services.

