Senior Wellness: Getting help with chores

Shoveled sidewalk after snow, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - When the cold sets in, it can become more difficult for those getting on in years to do some of the outside chores.

Some reports say more than 85 percent of adults want to stay in their homes as they get older, but sometimes, the upkeep becomes too much.

According to the National Council on Aging, falls are the leading cause of fractures, hospital admissions for trauma, and injury deaths. A quarter of hip fracture patients will be in a nursing home for at least a year. Many of these falls, by seniors, can stem from the physical exertion it takes to perform home chores.

Senior citizens have reported that they are reluctant to hire outside contractors to work around their house because they fear they are being taken advantage of financially.

So, the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan has compiled a list of home chore resources seniors can utilize to help them live in their homes safely.

Bethany Christian Services: 616-451-7409

Steepletown: 616-451-4215

Senior Neighbors: 616-459-6019

Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan: 616-456-5664

