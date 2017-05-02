Senior Wellness: How can MMAP help you?

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Michigan Medicare Medicaid Assistance Program is an organization that works with the Area Agencies on Aging to help educate, council and empower older adults and people with disabilities when it comes to their health benefits. The purpose of the MMAP is to help those people make informed decisions about their health.

MMAP counselors are trained in Medicare and Medicaid laws and regulations, health insurance counseling and insurance products relevant to older individuals and those with disabilities. They are not licensed to sell insurance or connected to any insurance company.

MMAP counselors' purpose is to serve objectively and confidentially.

Thousands of Michigan citizens have worked with MMAP to save millions of dollars in out of pocket expenses.

You can learn more about their services by following this link.

You can also contact the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan to learn more about other programs you can take advantage of.

