Senior Wellness: Keeping your heart in shape

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - February is Heart Health Month, and we've been telling about how important it is to have a healthy heart.
In today's Senior Wellness segment, Angela Linderman and Jessica Mays joined the WZZM 13 News at Noon from Porter Hills to talk about how you can keep your heart in good shape, even if it's been beating for a while.
What foods are good for promoting heart health?
- Low sodium
- Non-processed foods
- Fruit, vegetables, whole grains and legumes
- Lean meats, chicken and fish
- Healthy fats, almonds and avocados
How much exercise is good for seniors?
- Daily activity that gets your heart going is important – the type of activity varies from person to person and whether they have other chronic issue
- Consult your physician if you have any question about what is appropriate for you
- Group activities – senior center, YMCA
- Walking, swimming, dancing
- If you have prescription meds for your heart, they are controlling how your heart beats
- Stopping medication without consulting your physician can be dangerous
- Read the label – take as instructed
- If cost is an issue talk to your pharmacist or physician
- Let your doctor know if you are having side effects
- Stop smoking
- Control alcohol intake – moderation
- Avoid a sedentary lifestyle
It's never too late to make a change!
