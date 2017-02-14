Senior Wellness: Keeping your heart in shape

Doctor examining a patients heart beat with a stethoscope, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - February is Heart Health Month, and we've been telling about how important it is to have a healthy heart.

In today's Senior Wellness segment, Angela Linderman and Jessica Mays joined the WZZM 13 News at Noon from Porter Hills to talk about how you can keep your heart in good shape, even if it's been beating for a while.

What foods are good for promoting heart health?

Low sodium

Non-processed foods

Fruit, vegetables, whole grains and legumes

Lean meats, chicken and fish

Healthy fats, almonds and avocados

How much exercise is good for seniors?

Daily activity that gets your heart going is important – the type of activity varies from person to person and whether they have other chronic issue

Consult your physician if you have any question about what is appropriate for you

Group activities – senior center, YMCA

Walking, swimming, dancing

Why is it important to take medications as ordered?

If you have prescription meds for your heart, they are controlling how your heart beats

Stopping medication without consulting your physician can be dangerous

Read the label – take as instructed

If cost is an issue talk to your pharmacist or physician

Let your doctor know if you are having side effects

Breaking bad habits!

Stop smoking

Control alcohol intake – moderation

Avoid a sedentary lifestyle

It's never too late to make a change!

