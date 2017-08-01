Senior Wellness: Keeping your mind sharp

Seniors Laughing

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Even when school is long behind us, it is important to keep our brains active and sharp. There are a number of ways to do that, including keeping yourself moving and to have healthy habits.

Social interaction is important in maintaining cognitive function. Hearing loss can lead to isolation in social situations, which in turn may negatively affect brain function. Other evidence-based recommendations for keeping your brain sharp include:

Regular exercise

Getting enough sleep

Controlling high blood pressure

Limiting alcohol intake

Eating a balanced diet

Avoiding smoking

There is no sure-fire way to delay cognitive loss. However, there are some things you can do mentally as well to help prepare. There are some strategies you can use early on so that if cognitive loss progresses, these habits are already in place.

Keep a calendar that you refer to daily

Keep important items in the same place

Start a memory journal

Develop functional routines

Solve crossword puzzles, sudoku and other brain teasers

Combining the physical and mental activity, as well as social involvement is much more effective in combating the loss of cognitive processes than doing any one thing by itself.

You can visit Porter Hills' website by following this link.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV