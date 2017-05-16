Senior Wellness: Older Michiganians Day

Michigan State Capitol (Photo: Kathleen Gray/Detroit Free Press)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - May is Older Americans Month, and many in Michigan are celebrating by heading to Lansing to advocate for the rights of older Americans.

Older Michiganians Day is May 17, and busses of advocates are heading to the capitol to gather support for their cause. A few of the issues they hope to address are protecting Medicaid, continuing progress to make Michigan a no-wait state, legislative action to the Direct Care Worker crisis, prevent and respond to elder abuse, and increase dementia care and support.

The event is taking place on the East Lawn of the Capitol Building starting at 10:15 a.m. Advocates will be heading there on a bus sponsored by the AARP. Anyone who is interested in going can call 616-456-5664 or email aaainfor@aaawm.org.

You can also visit the website for the event.

For more information on the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan, follow this link.

