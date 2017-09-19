Senior Wellness: Preventing falls and their problems

Senior home safety

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Falls as a toddler are no problem. We simply get right back up and toddle around again. But When we get older, they seem hurt more, and they can cause more issues. For seniors, that is especially true.

For a senior, a fall and a broken bone or two can result in a long line of issues, including hospital trips, disability, and even a loss of independence.

September 22 is the first day of Fall, and is also National Fall Prevention Awareness Day. The Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan is using that time to get ready for a class they are offering starting on September 25.

