Senior Wellness: Rehabing your heart

Heart in Hand

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Each February, we celebrate Heart Health Month, in an attempt to learn more about staying healthy, and making the number of deaths from heart disease go down.

Porter Hills is reminding people about the opportunity of a medically supervised program called cardiac rehab with the purpose of helping increase your heart health. The program features a team approach, that often consists of physicians, nurses, exercise physiologists, dieticians and physical therapists.

To qualify for cardiac rehab, participants will have has a cardiac event like a heart attack, valve placement, pacemaker, or have a diagnosis of heart failure, coronary artery disease, angina or other heart event.

Traditionally, cardiac rehab programs focus on a guided exercise program, teaching you about your disease process or diagnosis, you medications, and creating a better diet. They also focus on helping you experiencing less stress.

In West Michigan, all major hospital programs have cardiac rehab programs, and many are covered by medicare.

