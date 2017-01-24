Senior Wellness: Staying active and healthy as you age

Different tools for sport (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - As we age, it is important to stay healthy and keep moving. Staying active even when our bodies don't always cooperate can be a difficult thing.

There are options for seniors looking for classes to stay active and fit. At the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan they offer several classes for older adults.

During EnhanceFitness, participants are taken through an hour of exercises that combine Strength Training, Flexibility, Endurance Exercise and Balance. Each exercise can be adjusted to an individual’s own fitness level and can be done either sitting or standing.

Classes meet Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. or to find classes near you visit their website.

During Tai Chi, participants are taught simple, slow, and deliberate movements that are easy to learn and help improve balance, reduce falls, gain strength and increase flexibility.

Classes meet Tuesday and Thursday at Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.

There is also an EnhanceFitness Open House on February 13. Visitors can try a free class to see if it is a good fit for them.

The class begins at 8:30a.m. at Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan at 3215 Eaglecrest Drive NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525.

Contact Information:

For more information on healthy aging classes, including class schedules and locations you can call the Healthy Aging team at (616) 588-2580 or email healthyaging@aaawm.org.

