Senior Wellness: The importance of advance care planning

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - When a patient, their family and their doctors plan out a course of action based on the patient's goals, values, and beliefs, it's called advanced care planning.

During this process the group discusses current and future medical care, and determine how to make future medical decisions.

This process allows patients a chance to make sure everyone is on the same page when it comes to their desires, as they come to the end of their lives, and to document those desires and the decisions that need to be made in order to follow them.

Many put off making these types of decisions until it is too late, and it can have a significant effect on the treatment plan, or the patient's ability to participate in the decision-making process.

An advocate for a patient is someone who must understand and accept the responsibility of the role they are being asked to fill. There is a certain amount of pressure that goes along with advocating for someone else's choices and treatments. They must also understand the patient's desires well and be able to act in their best interest.

Molly Rayman, the Director of Operations at Tandem365 joined WZZM 13 in studio to talk about these programs.

