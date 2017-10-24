Senior Wellness: What are advance directives?

Senior woman in hospital, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We can't plan for all of the curveballs life is going to throw at us, but there are ways to be more on control when something unexpected comes your way.

Advance directives are a way to have some control over your medical care and treatment even when you can't actively make those decisions yourself at the time.

A living will outlines treatment preferences for a person and makes sure that their patient advocate knows what their preferences are and what choices they should make.

A Patient Advocate or Power of Attorney, is the person you designate to make decisions on your behalf if you temporarily or permanently are unable to make those decisions for yourself.

Durable Power of Attorney for Financial is a person able to make specified legal and financial decision on your behalf if you are temporarily or permanently unable to do so on your own behalf.

In order to get the most out of these people and documents, you should have a discussion with each of them to clarify what you want, and discuss the choices that should be made if such a situation should arise and they are called on to make them.

To learn more about your options when it comes to advance directives, you can click here or here.

We talked to Amy Rowland with Porter Hills to learn more.

© 2017 WZZM-TV