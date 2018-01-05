WinterWest 2018 is back after being cancelled last year

A file photo showing a bicyclist riding a fat bike at WinterWest. (Photo: Custom)

The annual WinterWest festival in Grand Rapids has been scheduled.

It will be taking place on Saturday, Jan. 13 in Richmond Park and Saturday, Jan. 27 in Mulick Park.

The day will feature adult and kid crazy cardboard sled races, snowshoeing and more.

It is estimated that 200 people will use the parks during this event.

WinterWest was canceled in 2017 due to warm weather.

