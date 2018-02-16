'America's Harvest Box' plan could change how food assistance is distributed

Food box

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Each month the federally funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also know as SNAP, provides nutrition assistance to 44 million low-income individuals.

Participants receive SNAP benefits on an electronic benefit-transfer (E.B.T.) card.

The card allows SNAP participants to shop at grocery stores to purchase select food items.

A White House plan outlined in the Trump Administrations's 2019 budget blueprint would replace nearly half of poor American's cash benefits with a so-called USDA "America's Harvest Box."

The box would consist of "100 percent U.S.-grown and produced food."

The box would contain items such as shelf-stable milk, juice, grains, cereals, pasta, peanut butter, beans, canned meat, poultry or fish, and canned fruits and vegetables.

Muskegon's Katherine Day uses her bridge card at stores like Meijer, Wal-Mart and Scott Meats. She says she appreciates the opportunity to choose the food she buys with her card.

"I think you should be able to choose what you want to buy and eat," said Day.

There's currently no information from the USDA on how families would receive their "America's Harvest Box."

The Trump Administration does say a food box program would save tax-payers nearly $130 billion over ten-years, and also reduce the potential for fraud by SNAP users.

"My first response was this is going backwards not forward," said Christine Robere, president at United Way of the Lakeshore.

Robere fears the one-size-fits-all food box approach wouldn't cater to individual needs, like diet and food allergies.

And that it would also take away the dignity that comes along with individuals making their own food choices.

"To select their own food, something that they will eat, that will fit into their family's diet and health needs," said Robere.

"President Trump should do that for himself and his family," added Day.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV