GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Brides may need to say 'yes' to the dress, yet again. On Thursday, the trustee company handling Alfred Angelo's bankruptcy says, if you have not received your dress, you never will.

Alfred Angelo filed for bankruptcy last month. At first, the company told brides-to-be they'd get their dresses, but that has changed. The company posted a message to customers saying if you haven't gotten your order yet, you won't.

"I was trying to keep it cool but it was very stressful," Francie VanHoven, said.

Like many brides across the country VanHoven is living that nightmare.

"I ordered a bridesmaids dress through Alfred Angelo two months ago," she said. "I think, we were suppose to receive it a week after they filed for bankruptcy so it was a major bummer."

VanHoven lost $160. She managed to find a dress off the rack at another bridal shop but now her maid of honor has to wear a dress, a different, color, style, and material than her other bridesmaids.

"What are you going to do? You don’t expect that to happen really," she said.

Those with Caela Scott Bridal and Formalwear in Holland are hoping to help ladies like VanHoven out.

"We really want to turn it around and give them a positive experience," Elaine Page, the store owner said.

Page is giving a discount to all who lost a dress to the Alfred Angelo closure.

"We do have a number of gowns at the store that we can sell off the rack," she said. "There's a few designers that carry inventory, so we can get dresses as quickly as a week or two weeks, same with bridesmaids dresses."

An offer Page says many brides and bridesmaids have taken up.

"Its probably been a dozen or more but I think a lot of people have been waiting to see what Alfred Angelo is going to do in hopes that they're going to get their money back or they're going to get their gown," Page said. "I think now they're realizing they probably won't get either."

The company is advising any bride or bridesmaid that never got a dress they paid for to file a claim.

