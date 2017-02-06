200 jobs offered at Whitehall Township Wal-Mart store

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, MICH. - If you're in need of a job in the Whitehall area, a major retail employer now is accepting applications.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is opening a store this spring in the Whitehall area that will be home to 200 jobs filled by local residents, according to a news release. Positions include full- and part-time workers.
The company has set up a temporary hiring center at 3297 Colby St., Ste. F. Applications are accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, or people can submit online at careers.walmart.com.
Wal-Mart's Whitehall location is the final result of several back-and-forths between the company and local residents. The Whitehall Township Planning Commission approved the store's site plan in 2013, but multiple legal challenges from the "Back Off Wal-Mart, Not Our Town" group were filed.
The Michigan Court of Appeals and Michigan Supreme Court declined to hear the group's case.
