28th Street bd's Mongolian Grill closes

bd’s Mongolian Grill logo. (Photo: bd’s Mongolian Grill)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids' bd's Mongolian Grill no longer will dish up personal stir-fry dishes.

The chain announced the 28th Street location's closure Monday, May 15, in an email to subscribers. It also no longer appears on the company's website.

It's not immediately known why the restaurant closed.

The nearest bd's Mongolian Grill from Grand Rapids is located in the Lansing area, plus others on the east side of the state.

