4 Michigan Macy's among the 68 to be closed

MICHIGAN - Four Michigan Macy's stores are among the 68 the struggling department chain intends to close later this year.

The four locations are at Eastland Center mall in Harper Woods, Westland Shopping Center, Lansing Mall and at Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek. The closures are expected to happen in early spring. There are currently 19 Macy's in Michigan.

The Macy's corporation revealed the closures Wednesday afternoon as part of an ongoing effort to save money and focus resources on its best-performing store locations.

The company announced last August that it would close 100 stores, but didn't identify all of the locations until today.

"Nearly all of the stores to be closed are cash-flow positive today, but their volume and profitability, in most cases, have been declining steadily in recent years," Macy's President Jeff Gennette said at the time.

Macy's said in a release that it's making "changes to the way stores are operated and reducing field infrastructure given the reduced store sales and evolving customer behavior."

The company expects to register charges of about $250 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 that were not previously included in its earnings guidance.

