5 x 5 night held in Muskegon

Staff , WZZM 12:23 AM. EST January 25, 2017

MUSKEGON, MICH. - It was a gathering of ideas in Muskegon on Tuesday night.  Started Garden hosted there 5 x 5 pitch competition at GVSU's innovation center.

Each finalist is given five minutes to use five slides to pitch their ideas to the five judges.  The competition is a way to connect entrepreneurs with resources available.  The winner walks away with a $5,000 grant to help get their idea off the ground.

