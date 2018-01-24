6 Toys R Us in Michigan to close as part of bankruptcy

MICHIGAN - Six Michigan locations are among 182 Toys R Us stores scheduled to close as part of the company's bankruptcy reorganization, according to filings made Tuesday.

The six Michigan stores are:

Ann Arbor: 3725 Carpenter Rd.

Ann Arbor: 3725 Washtenaw

Grand Rapids: 4923 28th Street SE

Lansing: 5900 W. Saginaw Hwy.

Muskegon: 5363 Harvey St.

Traverse City: 2620 Crossing Cir.

The company noted in its filings that some closings may be avoided if it is able to negotiate more favorable lease terms. But most of the stores listed in the documents are expected to close as Toys R Us tries to reinvent itself as a leaner, smarter retailer.

Going-out-of-business sales are scheduled to begin in February and be completed in April.

"The reinvention of our brands requires that we make tough decisions about our priorities and focus," Dave Brandon, the Toys R Us chief executive and former University of Michigan athletic director, said in a letter posted on the company's website Tuesday night.

In addition to closing stores, the company intends to convert a number of locations into combined Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores.

Bergen County (N.J.) Record reporter Joan Verden contributed to this report.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press