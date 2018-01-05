8 Gander Mountain stores replaced by Gander Outdoors in Michigan

Gander Mountain, the Minnesota-based retailer has now been replaced by Gander Outdoors. (Photo: Craig Lassig/Invision/AP)

Gander Mountain is now Gander Outdoors and eight locations in Michigan will assume the name.

The move was announced Thursday in a press release.

Camp World Holdings, Inc., was chosen as the winning bidder at a bankruptcy auction for certain acquired assets of Gander Mountain. The sale was approved in May of 2017 after the sporting goods retailer failed under the pressure of online competition. The St. Paul, Minn.-based chained filed for bankruptcy protection in March due to dwindling store traffic and products going unsold on shelves.

MC Sports, Sports Authority and Golfsmith were other sporting goods retailers that fell on hard times.

Camping World is in the process of reopening many of the Gander Outdoor stores to serve customers passionate about hunting, fishing, marine and water sports, camping and shooting sports.

Stores that were Gander Mountain in Coldwater, Flint, Kalamazoo, Marquette, Port Huron, Saginaw, Traverse City and Utica are now Gander Outdoors.

“It was important to me to bring Gander Outdoors back to many wonderful communities across the country because the employees are top notch and the stores provide great products and services for the community,’’ said Marcus Lemonis, chairman of Camp World Holdings, in the press release. “Our great team at the headquarters in Bloomington, Minn., has been working tirelessly over the past six months to get the locations prepared and we are extremely excited to being the rapid opening process and hope to open all the locations this spring.’’

Lemonis said he hoped to open at least 70 locations across the country, depending on his ability to sign lease agreements with landlords.

Camping World is located in Lincolnshire, Ill. It is supposedly the leading outdoor and camping retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair.

