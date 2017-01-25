Art Van Furniture sells to private equity firm

Art VanElslander speaks at the Charity Oct. 2010, on Monday, Oct. 11, 2010. (Photo: Liz Gibbons, AVF Photo Studio)

Art Van Furniture will sell itself to a private equity firm after 58 years of ownership by its founder.

The Warren-based retailer announced this morning a tentative deal to sell to Thomas H. Lee Partners, a private equity firm in Boston. The deal is slated to close in February and the sale price was not disclosed.

Art Van Furniture was started with a single store on Gratiot Avenue in 1959 in what is now Eastpointe. Its founder, Art Van Elslander, is still the company's chairman and sole shareholder prior to the coming sale.

Today Art Van is one of the largest independent furniture retailers in the country with more than 100 stores in five states, a franchising program and over 3,500 employees. The Current CEO is Kim Yost, its president is Gary Van Elslander and David Van Elslander is president of Art Van PureSleep.

Gary and David Elslander are expected to stay on after the sale.

"I am proud of Art Van Furniture’s history and what we have accomplished," Art Van Elslander said in a statement. "The time for an ownership transition is right and the opportunity presented itself. There is still much I want to do, and I feel confident knowing the company and its people will be in the very best of hands for continued growth and success.”

Jeff Swenson, managing director at Thomas H. Lee Partners, said his firm will help move Art Van Furniture into its next phase of growth.

“Over nearly six decades, the company has continuously realized Mr. Van’s vision and set the standard for excellence in furniture retail in the Midwest," Swenson said in the announcement. "We look forward to working with the entire team at Art Van as we continue to aggressively grow this outstanding brand.”

More details of the pending sale and future plans for the furniture company are expected this afternoon.

2017 © Detroit Free Press