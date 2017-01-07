East Lansing hotel developer could get $24.9M tax rebate

A rendering of the 12-story hotel and apartment complex proposed on the corner of Grand River Avenue and Abbot Road. The development received brownfield plan approval on Jan. 5. (Photo: Courtesy rendering)

EAST LANSING, MICH. - The developer proposing a 12-story hotel and apartment complex on a long vacant downtown property could get nearly $25 million in property tax rebates on the project over 23 years.

On Thursday afternoon, the East Lansing Brownfield Redevelopment Authority approved a plan to reimburse Chicago-based Convexity Properties $24.9 million for public improvements it will make when building the development.

The brownfield and site plans for the project will come up for final approval at Tuesday's city council meeting. Development and purchase agreements likely will be completed in a few weeks.

If the brownfield plan gets final approval, Convexity will recapture all of the new property taxes generated from the development for a period of 23 years starting in 2018. Currently, the properties included in the development have a taxable value of $1.7 million. When completed, development's full taxable value is estimated at $18.5 million in 2021.

In addition to the hotel and apartment complex proposed on the corner of Grand River Avenue and Abbot Road, Convexity also intends to build two condominiums and a parking ramp one block north on Evergreen Avenue. The project will cost roughly $148 million. It is expected to generate the equivalent of 120 full-time jobs and up to 150 temporary construction jobs.

The hotel and apartment complex will include 150 guest rooms, 177 apartments, a ballroom, rooftop pool and bar as well as retail space on the first floor. Three- and four-story condominiums built at the former site of Evergreen Arms Apartments will include a total of 70 owner-occupied units. A five-story parking garage adjacent to the condos will accommodate 425 spaces for tenants, hotel guests and the general public. Albert Avenue will be extended to Valley Court for the project, while Evergreen Avenue will be shortened, ending at Valley Court.

Members of the Brownfield Authority questioned why the estimated taxable value was $18.5 million when $148 million was being invested.

Convexity's lawyer, David Pierson, said that high construction costs raise the total investment while some parts of the development, such as the parking ramp and sewer improvements, do not translate into economic value.

"It does transform the downtown," Pierson said. "We think there's other development to follow."

Mayor Mark Meadows said there are some gaps in the brownfield plan that need to be ironed out by city council. He wants additional details about the parking structure and the inclusion of the Downtown Development Authority properties along Abbot Road and Evergreen Avenue.

If city council were to approve the brownfield and site plans on Tuesday, then the developers could submit them to the Michigan Strategic Fund, which could approve a $10 million Michigan Business Tax credit for the project, as well.

The earliest that could be approved would be late March, said Lori Mullins, the city's community and economic development administrator. Once the MSF approves the credit, Convexity can tear down the blighted buildings between the People's Church and Abbot Road. Convexity believes those buildings need to remain standing to get the credit.

The city is pursuing a different approach, hoping to get those buildings down sooner. By reclassifying the brownfield site with the state as a contaminated facility instead of a functionally obsolete property, it would allow the developer to tear down the buildings before MSF approval and still be eligible for the credit, said Tim Dempsey, the city's planning, building and development director.

On Thursday, Dempsey said they are still waiting to hear back from the state on whether that's possible.

In the meantime, Convexity is supposed to show proof by the end of the month that it is prepping the site for demolition as directed by city council last month. The city and developer initially agreed back in April to a deadline of Dec. 31, but Convexity requested more time after setbacks in the planning process.

A somewhat more distant deadline came up at the brownfield authority meeting.

"I like the idea of the buildings coming down in the spring," said Peter Dewan, the authority chair. "It's a positive step in the community to see some progress after a long time of blighted buildings."

