FCA to invest $1B in Michigan, Ohio plants; confirms Jeep pickup

A logo of Jeep is pictured at the Indian Auto Expo 2016. (Photo: SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Sunday confirmed plans for a Jeep pickup along with the Wagoner nameplate, saying it will launch both a Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer and will invest $1 billion at plants in Michigan and Ohio to assemble the new SUVs.

The automaker said that today’s announcement is the second phase of an plan announced in January 2016 to shift the assembly locations of a number of vehicles and said the plans announced today will create 2,000 jobs.

The automaker said it will retool and modernize its aging Warren Truck Assembly Plant and will make the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs there.

The Jeep pickup truck will be produced at the south plant of the Toledo Assembly Complex.

“These moves, which have been under discussion with Dennis Williams and the rest of the UAW leadership for some time, expand our capacity in these key segments, enabling us to meet growing demand here in the U.S., but more importantly to increase exports of our mid-size and larger vehicles to international markets," FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne said in a statement.

Detroit Free Press