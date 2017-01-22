For love, not money, these 3 Michiganders are skipping retirement

Dorothy Zehnder in the kitchen of the Bavarian Inn Restaurant preparing each day's food offerings to guests. (Photo: Bavarian Inn)

Edward Pobur has sold more than 12,000 Cadillacs since becoming a salesman for the General Motors division 50 years ago.

That’s more vehicles than some dealerships sell in an entire year. And the 84-year-old, who works at Cadillac of Novi, has no thoughts of retiring.

Dorothy Zehnder can be found in the kitchen of her family’s restaurant -- Bavarian Inn of Frankenmuth -- six days a week.

At 95, she, too, is still working by choice.

And Judge Damon Keith continues to make important legal decisions in his job as senior judge for the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

At 94, the celebrated civil rights leader says retirement is simply not in the cards.

The three are among a fast-growing segment of the workforce made up of seniors who are opting to skip retirement for now and work into their 70s, 80s and beyond.

It’s not necessarily about the money, though in today's uncertain economy, retirement is a pipe dream for some.

For Pobur, Zehnder, Keith and others, their drive to continue working comes from loving what they do.

Almost 20% of Americans 65 and older are still working, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. And that percentage is only going to rise as baby boomers reach retirement age and many decide to keep working.

Among 65- to 74-year-olds, it’s estimated 32% will still be working by 2022. For those ages 75 and up, the rate will increase from 5% to 11% by 2022.

“What else would I do?” said Pobur, known as Big Ed to family and friends.

He served in the Navy during the Korean confilct and came back to attend Michigan State University. He played football for Duffy Daugherty, the legendary coach, and was on the 1956 Spartan team that beat UCLA to win the Rose Bowl.

“I traveled during the war, that was enough,” he said when asked if he ever thought of traveling as many say about how to spend their those golden years.

He works for his son, Ed Pobur, who is general manager of Cadillac of Novi. It’s a role reversal as young Ed reported to his father years ago.

Pobur and his late wife, Margaret, have six children, all of whom worked with their father at that dealership.

“I wanted them to learn about the value of working,” he said.

Keeping connected with sometimes finicky consumers is a skill, one Pobur obviously has mastered.

“People buy cars from people and having relationships and understanding people’s desires and needs are key to succeeding in sales,” Pobur said.

He’s been among Cadillac’s top salesmen nationally for years.

“We at Cadillac are awed by the incredible efforts of Mr. Pobur, who has been successfully selling our cars since 1967. Even more important is his legacy of customer service, built one customer at a time over all these years and continuing to this day,” said Dan Creed, vice president of sales operations, Cadillac.

Cooking things up

On her one day off each week, Zehnder and her daughter, Roxie Westgate, who lives in Muskegon, spend time baking and testing new dishes in her kitchen.

Some end up in the restaurant and others have found their way into cookbooks Zehnder has written (she has penned two).

“I tried it once and came back a few weeks later,” Zehnder told me about retirement.

She starts her day at 6 a.m., relaxing for an hour, before heading to the landmark Frankenmuth restaurant to make sure things are in order in the kitchen.

She’s the matriarch of the restaurant that she started with her late husband, William (Tiny) Zehnder. They had 30 employees at the beginning and today have more than 400 employees during the peak season.

Dorothy’s son, Bill Zehnder, and his wife, Karen Zehnder, as well as their daughter and her two children, can also be found working at the restaurant.

It’s a family affair, one that keeps Zehnder energized.

Judging times

Judge Keith will turn 95 on July 4 and this will also be his 50th year on the bench.

His incredible story starting as a janitor and becoming a celebrated federal judge is the kind of tale made for the big screen. Indeed, it was captured in the 2015 documentary “Walk with Me” by filmmaker Jesse Nesser, who decided to make the film after reading Keith’s autobiography. The film was sponsored by DTE Energy and Ford.

“I may be in a wheelchair, but I am in no pain,” said the energetic judge. “My doctors tell me I am in perfect shape.”

He works out every day, though his days of hitting the treadmill are over, he says with a laugh.

He goes to church each Sunday.

Talking with him, it’s not difficult to figure out where he gets his inspiration and guidance.

“God has been good to me,” Keith said. “All these wonderful things happened to me because God believed in me.”

When asked for advice to others about having a long and healthy life and career:

“My advice: Learn to trust in the Lord, ” Keith said, “and you won’t go wrong.”

