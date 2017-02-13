Founders Brewing Co. KBS Week: Tickets on sale this weekend

Kentucky Bourbon Stout (Photo: Custom)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - What's a sure sign of an approaching spring? Founders Brewing Co. KBS Week!

The Grand Rapids-based brewery announced Monday, Feb. 13, its online ticketed bottle sale begins 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Prices start at $84 for two four-packs of 12-ounce bottles and two 750mL bottles of 2017 Kentucky Breakfast Stout, according to Founders' website.

A $132 ticket includes four four-packs of 12-ounce bottles and two 750mL bottles. Both prices do not include ticketing fees.

KBS Week runs March 3-11, with brew tappings at several Grand Rapids-area bars and restaurants. KBS will be poured "all day" at Founders during its draft release party Saturday, March 11 -- a first come, first serve event.

To many beer aficionados, KBS is considered one of the best beers in the world.

