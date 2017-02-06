Founders opens beer caves to 'dream beer' contest winners

Jason Heystek, Founders Brewing Company's VP of Planning, Packaging, Inventory & Logistics, passes a cup of Founders' "Backwoods Bastard" and a baster used to remove the craft beer from a barrel. (Photo: Photo: Andraya Croft, Special to the Free Press, Custom)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Founders Brewing Co. will offer a tasting tour of its underground barrel-aging caves this spring to five creative contestants who come up with winning "dream" beers, according to a recent announcement.

The former Gypsum mines 85 feet below Grand Rapids -- where Kentucky Breakfast Stout (12.4% alcohol by volume), Backwoods Bastard (11.2% ABV) scotch ale and other brews are aged for months in used bourbon barrels -- are closed to the public. But the brewery is offering the exclusive "Taste of the Caves" tour to five winners, plus one guest each, on April 21-23. The announcement Friday was sent to members of the Founders "Cadre" enthusiast club, which is free to join.

In addition to the tour, winners get a two-night stay in a nearby hotel with up to $500 in vouchers for travel expenses, a meet-and-greet dinner with the Founders team, a brewery tour and guaranteed entry into the annual Black Party, which celebrates the brewery's darkest beers.

Caves of beer: How brewers age Founders KBS

Entrants are asked to tell Founders about your "dream" barrel-aged beer, including ingredients, a name and label artwork. Submissions must be made by Feb. 24. The underground tour includes tastings from barrels along various stages of aging, as well as some experimental styles, according to the announcement. To enter, you must join the "Cadre" by submitting your email address and some other personal information; the membership includes email newsletters from Founders.

More than 6,000 barrels of Founders Brewing Company's craft beer is aged in an old mine 85 feet underground at Michigan Natural Storage in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Photo: Photo: Andraya Croft, Special to the Free Press, Custom)

We visited the caves last year at Michigan Natural Storage to get a taste of the Kentucky Breakfast Stout aging process. The former gypsum mines spread for about 6 miles of mostly narrow passages where the temperature and humidity are tightly controlled. About 7,000 oak bourbon barrels, loaded with beer, were stored on racks in a series of large rooms.

Our tour guide sprayed sanitizer on several of the barrels and popped out the bungs, removing samples with a turkey baster to give us tastes comparing Backwoods and KBS brews aging since as far back as 2011. Many of the barrels previously aged Jim Beam, Heaven Hill, Buffalo Trace or Maker's Mark.

The location dates to the 1890s, when the Alabastine Mining Company started mining gypsum. Operations continued until 1943, when the company went bankrupt, according to the storage company's website. The storage site was started in 1957.

Detroit Free Press