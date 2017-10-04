Frederik Meijer Gardens breaks ground on expansion project

Welcoming the World Honoring a Legacy of Love - Amphitheater Plaza. (Photo: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park broke ground on their $115 million expansion project on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The project is called Welcoming the World: Honoring a Legacy of Love.

Meijer Gardens opened in 1995 and has seen a lot of growth in attendance, membership art collections, dedicated garden spaces and educational programs. The park gets 750,000 visitors annually.

►Related: Frederik Meijer Gardens announces $115M expansion plans

The expansion will further Meijer Gardens' mission to promote the enjoyment and appreciation of gardens, sculpture and art. The project will make room at the park for more educational offerings, expanded annual horticulture exhibitions, more galleries for sculpture exhibitions and more room for the number of guests that go to the park.

Another major development will be the parking lot. The expansion will add parking capacity and improve vehicle flow.

This project was funded by the Meijer family and thousands of donors from the community.

“Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park continues to benefit from the enormous generosity of the people of West Michigan,” said President and CEO David Hooker in a press release. “On behalf of our board, volunteers, staff, membership and guests, we express our deep and sincere appreciation for the warm embrace we have once again received from the community to further our mission."

The expansion includes:

A new 60,000 square foot, LEED certified Welcome Center

A new 20,000 square foot, LEED certified Covenant Learning Center

A new Peter C. and Emajean Cook Transportation Center for Outdoor Tram Tours

Expanded and upgraded Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater

A new Sculpture Garden Entry Plaza

A reimagined and expanded BISSELL, Inc. Scenic Corridor

A new Outdoor Picnic Pavilion

Expanded and re-designed Tassell-Wisner-Bottrall English Perennial Garden

A new Padnos Families Rooftop Sculpture Garden

Expanded and accessible parking and urban gardens

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV