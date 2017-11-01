Gas prices going up to highest since 2015

Man re-fuels his car, stock image. (Photo: Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press)

MICHIGAN - You will be feeling more pain at the pump soon. An industry analyst says gas prices in Michigan will soon reach up to $3 a gallon.

Gas prices haven't been that high since BP's refinery outage in August of 2015.

The issues at work, according to Patrick DeHaan from GasBuddy.com are refinery maintenance, a major pipeline outage, and low gasoline inventories.

He says a major problem that the Great Lakes doesn't have, is the ability to re-supply via waterborne shipments and pipeline deliveries.

DeHaan says relief will come eventually, once the Explorer Pipeline is repaired which is expected to be fixed within days. But it could still take days for gasoline flows to return to normal. The problem of refinery maintenance will still linger.

GasBuddy estimates gas prices could rise to $2.99 in Michigan. Motorists are cautioned to prepare for these higher gas prices soon.

