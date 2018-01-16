GE to take $6.2 billion after-tax charge in 4Q

View of the logo at the entrance of General Electric (GE) Celma, GE's aviation engine overhaul facility in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 8, 2016. (Photo: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

BOSTON (AP) - General Electric is taking a $6.2 billion after-tax charge in the fourth quarter tied to its review and reserve testing of GE Capital's run-off insurance portfolio. GE Capital will also suspend its dividend to GE for the foreseeable future.

GE Capital plans to make statutory reserve contributions of about $15 billion over seven years. It will contribute about $3 billion in 2018's first quarter and approximately $2 billion annually from 2019 through 2024.

GE said Tuesday the review was mostly related to long-term care policies written by primary insurance companies and reinsured by North American Life & Health.

