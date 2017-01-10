Gerald R. Ford International Airport welcomes new CEO

Gerald R. Ford International Airport (Photo: WZZM)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - With a new year comes a new president and CEO for the Gerald R. Ford International Airport as Jim Gill started his first day on the job with a lot of meetings.

WZZM 13 sat down with the former Pittsburgh resident to ask what the future of the Ford Airport looks like for his tenure with economic and business growth being his top priorities.

“The penultimate situation is to find an aviation related business,” Gill said. “That would want to establish a presence in the community and on the airport.”

Gill replaced executive director Brian Ryks who now works in aviation in the twin cities. Gill served as the CRO and COO of the Allegheny County Airport Authority in Pittsburgh prior to moving to West Michigan.

