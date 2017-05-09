Gov. Snyder to visit Switch data center as facility is opened to reporters

The Switch data center, once the Steelcase pyramid in Kent County. (Photo: WZZM 13)

GAINES TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Gov. Rick Snyder will visit the Switch data center in Gaines Township for the first time since he approved tax breaks for the company in December 2015.

Snyder is expected to tour the new data center at the former Steelcase pyramid at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, with Lt. Gov. Brian Calley and other legislative leaders. Switch finished much of the inside of the facility back in March and invited the media to tour the building Tuesday.

The amount of work done inside the building is incredible.

"(Switch founder Rob Roy) was able to convert this iconic building and convert this into the most elite data center environment in the eastern United States," Switch Executive Vice President Adam Kramer said.

The famous pendulum still swings inside the pyramid, but that's about the only piece left of what was once office furniture maker Steelcase's crown jewel. Switch gutted the building investing $50 million into it.

When the pyramid was built, Steelcase had a secret area in the basement of the facility where they could build the next generation of office furniture. It turned out it was perfect space for Switch to use for their main data center functions.

The data center is currently operating and is storing information from the state of Michigan in one space WZZM 13 was shown. There's plenty more space for companies to house their equipment and the space is expected to fill up rapidly.

"The Pyramid Campus" is designed for up to 1.8 million square feet of data center space and 320 megawatts of power, according to a press release from Switch. Switch focuses on sustainability both by reusing the former Steelcase Pyramid and committing to a campus "powered by 100-percent green energy."

Construction of the Switch Pyramid has been led by local general contractor The Christman Company, employing approximately 700 people from Michigan.

Switch has promised to hire 1,000 permanent jobs during a 10-year period and leaders with the company say they are on track to meet that number. Economic leaders in Grand Rapids suggested the 1,000 jobs could create 5,000 more "spin-off jobs."

Security is extremely tight inside the building. Reporters were invited guests and were asked to be photographed before they entered the facility. News photographers were not allowed to film inside the building.

This video provided by Switch is an accurate portrayal of what it looks like inside the facility.

The pyramid is setup with multiple redundancies for electricity and networking to ensure it never fails.

"We will not have a picosecond of down time inside of our data center environments," Kramer said. "That's the redundancy built into this space."

Switch wasn't necessarily an easy sell for lawmakers back in late 2015. Some felt handing out tax breaks to one industry was risky and perhaps bad business.



But in this case it appears the investment in Switch is paying off with the enormous construction work that's been done and will be done. Switch is expected to be under continuous expansion for the next ten years, a constant source of construction work and growing employment.

"As we shared how we fell in love with West Michigan our clients have started to fall in love with it themselves," Kramer said. "They've started to realize the incredible attributes of this community that attracted us to this market to begin with."

Switch confirmed they purchased office furniture from Steelcase as a nod to Steelcase's heritage at the site.

The company is planning to build another gigantic data center building on the pyramid's property along East Paris. It is expected to one of the largest facilities of its type in the United States.

