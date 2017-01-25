Grand Rapids-area McDonald's giving away 75 bottles of Big Mac special sauce

New McDonald's Big Mac sizes, including its special sauce. (Photo: McDonald's)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Want a chance to have your own bottle of McDonald's Big Mac special sauce. You've got a one in 75 shot!

The McDonald's restaurant at 3814 Plainfield Ave. in Grand Rapids is just one of four Michigan locations giving away bottles of Big Mac special sauce, according to a news release. Other locations include Edwardsburg, Royal Oak and Escabana.

It starts at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, and only 75 bottles will be distributed.

The promotion comes amid a rollout of the company's Mac Jr. and Grand Mac sandwiches, plus a nationwide giveaway of 10,000 bottles of Big Mac special sauce.

There's no word if you could snag an extra bottle by repeating the jingle correctly.

