Grant secured to stabilize bluff on which Perrigo HQ sits

ALLEGAN, MICH. - The southwestern Michigan city of Allegan has received a $4 million federal grant to stabilize an eroding river bluff that could threaten the North American headquarters of drugmaker Perrigo Co.

ASTI Environmental, an environmental and engineering services firm, says in a release it worked with Allegan in securing the grant. The Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected to cover 75 percent of the project's cost.

The city plans to work with Perrigo on the project, which includes stabilizing the slope's grade and soils with native vegetation. An archaeological study is expected to proceed during the public notice period.

The release says the grant is Michigan's second largest for hazard assistance.

Dublin-based Perrigo makes infant formula and over-the-counter medications for store brands.

