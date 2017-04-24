24-story hotel envisioned for DeVos Place

A proposed 24-story hotel at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids. (Photo: Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention Arena Authority)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A $97-million, 24-story hotel could be the solution for an underutilized area of DeVos Place downtown.

A presentation by Progressive AE at the Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention Arena Authority meeting last week suggested a hotel to fill in an underused area of the convention center on Monroe Avenue NW, between DeVos Performance Hall and the Windquest Building. The presentation was a result of a Monroe Avenue Activation Study Feasibility Study.

The hotel would have street-level access, a valet, restaurant and retail, along with four stories of hotel amenities and support and 20 stories of rooms.

The 400-room hotel would serve the need suggested by the Grand Rapids Destination Asset Study revealed in December, which suggested a single, large hotel would be needed to attract new convention business. The hotel would be owned the City of Grand Rapids and Kent County.

The presentation was based on the study that looked at activating Monroe Avenue. Progressive AE cited several projects underway or recently completed to help activate the corridor, including the MSU Biomedical Research Building, The Rowe, Calder Plaza re-design process, river restoration and the 250 Monroe renovation.

Among the project goals listed in the study were to create a financial catalyst, create an urban corridor and create a destination. The study looked at several options, including an exterior raised platform, atrium, lowered floor and a multi-story, mixed-use project.

