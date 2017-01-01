GRBJ: Documentary to spotlight Holland's history

Holland, Mich (via Facebook) (Photo: City of Holland, Facebook)

HOLLAND, MICH. - A collection of leaders on the lakeshore think Holland has something special, and they want to shine a light on it.

The Holland Film Group, which was formally established in September, consists of 11 educators, journalists, historians, businessmen and documentarians, most of who have ties to Holland.

The group came together under the leadership of executive producer and retired businessman Howard Veneklasen, who said he devised the concept of making a documentary film while traveling.

“My wife and I were in Ketchikan, Alaska, a couple years ago, and we walked into the community center, and they had a film running that had been done on their city,” he said. “The thought occurred to me that Holland didn’t have anything like that.

“Maybe about 20 books have been written on it, but nobody has ever tackled the film aspect of it.”

So, Veneklasen gathered a collection of professionals he knew would be able to help make a film: Production is headed by Emmy Award-winning director Rob Byrd, of Moondog Productions; the scriptwriter is Ben Beversluis, former Grand Rapids Press and Holland Sentinel writer and editor; and other group members include former mayor and city councilman Louis Hallacy II; documentary filmmaker Milt Nieuwsma; former Holland Museum executive director Chris Shires; historian and author Robert Swierenga; former Holland Sentinel editor and author Randy VandeWater; former television news anchor Tom Van Howe; Black River School educator Greg Dykhouse; and library director and longtime Holland City Council member Bob VandeVusse.

The group is working in cooperation with the Holland Museum and the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area. The committee intends for the documentary to be a resource for students, business, tourists, local government and the community. Filming is scheduled for early this year with a premiere set for December.

