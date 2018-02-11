Does XFL have a future in Grand Rapids?

A couple of XFL footballs on display on the field during the game between the New York/New Jersey Hitmen and the Las Vegas Outlaws at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Outlaws won 19-0. (Photo: Todd Warshaw/ALLSPORT)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Could a professional football team re-emerge in Grand Rapids?

Only time will tell, but the question is beginning to float around after Grand C.I.T.Y. Sports — a nonprofit organization that supports the development of at-risk youth through sports education — received a reply to an email inquiring about the recent announcement of the revival of the XFL.

“Appreciate the note,” the email read. “Evaluating our approach now, but will be in touch as opportunities arise. Thank you for opening up a dialog. Very impressive reading about your work in Michigan.”

That email was sent Feb. 2 by representatives of Alpha Entertainment a week after Vince McMahon, the chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, announced the return of the XFL. The XFL is owned by Alpha Entertainment, which McMahon founded.

Preston Sain, co-founder of Grand C.I.T.Y. Sports, said the return of the XFL, which launched in 2001 but lasted only one season, is an opportunity for what was his organization’s original goal of bringing a professional football team to the Grand Rapids area.

