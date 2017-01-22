GRBJ: Grand Rapids sees mixed drink renaissance on the horizon

Rob Hanks, bar manager at Reserve, strives to create the type of cocktails that are not easily made at home. (Photo: Pat Evans, Grand Rapids Business Journal, Custom)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - While working the bar at Reserve, Rob Hanks is able to channel his college degree.

Now the bar manager of the Grand Rapids restaurant known for its wine program, Hanks is working on teaching Grand Rapids drinkers about cocktails, not something he thought he’d do with his anthropology and archeology degrees from Grand Valley State University.

“As I finished school, I always thought I wanted to teach,” Hanks said. “But I realized I already had a classroom that rotated around me with customers I taught about food and beverage, culturally universal things.

“I just felt like that should be where my career was going.”

When Hanks started at Reserve, cocktails were not a big draw in Grand Rapids. Essence Restaurant Group’s Bistro Bella Vita has had an extensive martini bar since it opened in 1997, but few other restaurants hinged a bar menu on cocktails.

For much of the last decade, many of the city’s restaurants and bars have instead shifted a focus away from spirits, and often wine, to beer, as Grand Rapids became increasingly known for the beer its companies produced and the community culture around the industry.

“For a long time, we were so focused on all the delicious beer being made in the city,” said Brandon Voorhees, co-owner of Gray Skies Distillery, which opened in 2016 at 700 Ottawa Ave. NW.

To read the entire story pick up this week's edition of the Grand Rapids Business Journal or visit their website.

© 2017 Grand Rapids Business Journal