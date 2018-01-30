GRBJ: Another Chick-fil-A opening in Grand Rapids area

Chick-fil-A, founded in 1967, serves more than 2,200 locations in the U.S. (Photo: Courtesy of GRBJ / Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A chicken fast-food chain will open its third location in the area next month.

Franchisee Jamie Ochsner said on Facebook her Chick-fil-A location at 3665 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids will open in late February, pending construction wrapping up.

Ochsner has been with the chain for eight years and previously owned a Chick-fil-A location in Fort Wayne, Indiana for three-and-a-half years.

Ochsner said she’s looking to hire 100 employees for the location. Those interested may apply online.

The chain’s two other West Michigan locations are at 700 54th St. SW in Wyoming and 1545 Edgeknoll Dr. SE in Gaines Township.

