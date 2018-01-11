GRBJ: Attorney opening urban brewery in Alger Heights

Brass Ring Brewing, interior. (Photo: Brass Ring Brewing)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The first brewery in a southeast Grand Rapids neighborhood is opening its doors.

Brass Ring Brewing in Alger Heights, at 2404 Eastern Ave. SE, will have its grand-opening celebration Thursday, Jan. 11, at 4 p.m.

The celebration will feature seven beers on tap, plus appetizers, soups, sandwiches and the brewery’s charcuterie boards.

Draft beers will come in 16-ounce pints, tasters or a five-taster flight.

