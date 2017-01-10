GRBJ: Brewery plans West Side taproom

Jolly Pumpkin operates several locations in the state, including Traverse City. (Photo: via fb.com)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Designs for a Grand Rapids taproom by the nation’s first all-sour barrel-aged brewery have been filed with the city.

A taproom design for Dexter-based Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales appears on the Jan. 11 agenda of the City of Grand Rapids Engineering Department design team.

The Jolly Pumpkin taproom would be at 449 Bridge St. NW, at the former Red Lion Inn building, near The Knickerbocker by New Holland Brewing Co.

Jolly Pumpkin representatives are “still in the no-comment phase,” and the project is listed as in the “preliminary design” phase.

Construction is expected to start this spring, according to the filing.

Design work was filed by Cornerstone Architects.

