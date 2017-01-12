GRBJ: Chick-fil-A re-submits plan for Knapp's Corner location

Prepared chicken sandwiches sit in a piie before being served to guests during an event ahead of the grand opening for a Chick-fil-A restaurant in New York, U.S., on Friday, Oct. 2, 2015. (Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A denied location for a chicken fast-food chain is back at the drawing board.

A plan for a Chick-fil-A at Celebration Village on the East Beltline is heading back to the Grand Rapids Planning Commission on Jan. 26.

The original 4,647-square-foot planned location for 2183 E. Beltline Ave. NE was denied in October by the planning commission.

The re-submitted plan for the Celebration Village location is now up to 6,409 square feet and includes an office component. The restaurant portion would seat 120 customers with 5,119 square feet, while the office is listed as 1,290 square feet.

Progressive AE is the architect on the project.

Concerns regarding drive-thru stacking have been addressed by Chick-fil-A, by placing it behind the building and shielding it with greenery along the drive-thru line to “maintain the current shopping center environment.”

