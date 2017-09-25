GRBJ: Children's Museum hits attendance milestone

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
West Michigan Humane Society holds summer camp
More Stories
-
Rockford Public Schools will dismiss early Monday…Sep 24, 2017, 3:33 p.m.
-
ArtPrize 2017 could be the warmest on-recordSep 21, 2017, 9:05 a.m.
-
New travel ban adds North Korea, VenezuelaSep 25, 2017, 6:37 a.m.