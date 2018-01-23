GRBJ: Clothing company producing fashion show downtown

Heidi VanderWal, left, Jordan Carson, and Danielle DeSmit. (Photo: Courtesy Crowned Free)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A local company that makes women’s clothing, accessories and jewelry is hosting a fashion show downtown this week to benefit human trafficking survivors.

The Crowned Free Fashion Show will be this Wednesday at 6 p.m. at 20 Monroe Live in Grand Rapids.

The show will feature the company’s 2018 spring collection.

Crowned Free and its representatives are also offering products from its limited edition Difference Maker line this month. Products in the line include a survivor-made pillow, a survivor-made pouch, a women’s baseball T-shirt, a women’s lace belle shirt, a pendant necklace and charm bracelets.

“Our purpose is to make a difference in the lives of those affected by human trafficking,” said Danielle DeSmit, co-founder, Crowned Free.

After the show, attendees will have the opportunity to mingle and purchase products from the spring collection and the Difference Maker line.

A portion of all ticket sales will go to help support the Pillow Program, a sewing program through Crowned Free’s partnership with Wedgwood Christian Services that teaches local human trafficking survivors the trade of sewing.

Tickets are only available online.



