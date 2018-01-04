GRBJ: College opening $14.8M technology center

Carolyn I. and Peter Sturrus Technology Center at 388 W. Clay in Muskegon. (Photo: Muskegon Community College)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A college in the region is officially opening its new $14.81-million technology center next week.

The public is invited to join the grand-opening celebration of Muskegon Community College’s Carolyn I. and Peter Sturrus Technology Center in downtown Muskegon, at 388 W. Clay Ave.

The event takes place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, with remarks and a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for 5 p.m., followed by tours of the facility.

Light refreshments will be served. Parking is available in the college’s lot along Clay Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets.

