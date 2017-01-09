GRBJ: Demand for electric vehicles drives job growth at LG Chem

HOLLAND, MICH. - Growing demand in the electric vehicle market has led one West Michigan company to increase its workforce by 140 employees this past year.

LG Chem Michigan in Holland, which produces lithium ion batteries for the auto industry, said it isn’t done hiring, predicting it will likely add more positions in 2017 as additional contracts are completed.

LG Chem Michigan currently touts a workforce of approximately 450 employees. It has hired technical operators, journeymen electricians, engineers and others in the past year.

Nick Kassanos, president of LG Chem Michigan, said growth thus far is tied to the company’s contracts with Chevy and Chrysler.

“It’s (due to) increased demand from our customer base and the growth we’ve experienced between the next generation Chevy Volt product line, the recently announced Chrysler Pacifica hybrid program and some other export work we are doing,” Kassanos said.

In November, LG Chem added the production of battery cells and battery packs for the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, the first-ever hybrid minivan.

The Holland plant said it manufactured more than 6 million battery cells in 2016, enough to power in excess of 30,000 vehicles, and is expected to produce even more in 2017.

To read the entire story, look for this story on the Grand Rapids Business Journal's website or pick up this week's paper.

© 2017 Grand Rapids Business Journal