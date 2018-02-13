GRBJ: Developer plans riverfront hotel downtown

A partial rendering of the Staybridge Suites hotel downtown. (Photo: City of Grand Rapids)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A developer in the area is planning to build a hotel along the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids.

Plainfield-based Bacall Development submitted plans to the City of Grand Rapids Planning Department to build a Staybridge Suites by Hilton, at 942 Front Ave. NW.

The Think Shop Architects, based in Detroit, is also working on the project.

Benjamin Berr, project manager at The Think Shop Architects, said the developer hopes to break ground within the next few months.

“We’re looking at five stories, probably around 95 rooms at this point,” Berr said.

Amenities would include a pool, fitness area, guest laundry, conference rooms and rooftop access with an outdoor lounge.

Read the entire article on the website of our partner, the Grand Rapids Business Journal, or pick up this week's edition of the Business Journal on your newsstand.

2018 Grand Rapids Business Journal