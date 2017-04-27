GRBJ: Downtown apartment building opens leasing

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A new apartment building downtown has started leasing.
Grand Rapids-based Third Coast Development is renting units at its Firestone Lofts in Grand Rapids, at 25 Jefferson Ave. SE.
Third Coast Development purchased the building for $900,000 in 2015 and spent nearly $2 million to redevelop the nearly century-old former Firestone Tire and Rubber Company building.
Firestone Lofts has 21 units, with square footages ranging from 600 to 1,100 and prices ranging from $1,215 to $2,100.
