GRBJ: Downtown Market says it's on ‘solid footing'

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Despite having twice requested extensions on its $3-million loan with the state of Michigan, Mimi Fritz of the Grand Rapids Downtown Market said the Grand Action and Downtown Development Authority-backed venture is financially sustainable and doing well.

Fritz has served as the market’s president and CEO since it opened over Labor Day weekend 2013.

She said in its initial years, the market has been focused on achieving financial stability for itself.

“In 2015, we embarked on a three-year strategic planning process, which was started in 2016, so we’ve almost completed the first year,” Fritz said. “2016 was all about getting the organization as a corporation and then our foundation established and financially sustainable and on the path to growth. We successfully completed that in every regard. It was a phenomenal year.”

The Downtown Market consists of two entities: a for-profit corporation, Grand Rapids Downtown Markets Holdings LLC, and its nonprofit arm, the Grand Rapids Downtown Market Education Foundation.

Fritz said the for-profit part of the business oversees several components of the Downtown Market, including the foundation, the greenhouse and education programs, event rental and special events, the landlord/tenant relationship and the incubator programs.

The market does not share financial details on its for-profit business, but according to its most recent 990 filings, the educational foundation achieved total revenue of $217,998 in 2014, with $38,006 of that obtained through contributions and grants and another $141,828 through program services.

Under program services, the market generated $87,775 from classes and programs and $53,615 came from incubator rental fees; the remaining $438 was from other sources.

As far as the for-profit market’s revenues and expenses, Fritz would only say both have been higher than initially expected.

