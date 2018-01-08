GRBJ: DPW completes extension of methane collection

(Photo: Courtesy Kentwood County Dept. of Public Works)

KENTWOOD, MICH. - An expansion of the Kentwood Landfill’s methane collection system recently was completed.

The Kent County Department of Public Works (DPW) installed 18 new gas collection wells, eight monitoring wells and a new flare system to further prevent the spread of methane from the landfill. The flare went online late in December and now is extracting methane along the western boundary of the property.

Previously, the Business Journal reported the DPW discovered a large migration of methane from west of the landfill in fall 2016. The landfill has been closed since 1976, but methane continues to emit from the site because of decomposing waste.

Located west of the landfill are the Kentwood City Center, Kent District Library-Kentwood branch and City of Kentwood Public Works Center. One hundred and fifty homes also are located within 1,500 feet of the western boundary, and the county continues to offer free, third-party testing to all homes that may have been impacted by the migration. The testing was conducted by the Grand Rapids-based environmental engineering firm Fishbeck, Thompson, Carr & Huber, Inc.

DPW Director Darwin Baas said, after extensive testing, no methane was found to have entered the respective buildings.

“Public safety continues to be our priority, and we will continue monitoring for methane indefinitely,” he said.

The DPW moved forward on a plan in fall 2017 to add the new collection system along the western boundary. The county contracted Catskill Remedial Contracting Services for piping and flare installation, and Golder Associates conducted quality control on installation.

